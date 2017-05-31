Summer Fruits You Must Try To Battle Skin And Hair Woes

While one must be gorging on summer fruits like watermelon and papaya to beat the heat, it can also help to know that these can be used in battling skin and hair woes, say experts.

Neelanjana Singh, Nutrition Consultant with Heinz Nutrition Foundation India, says that among many other nutritional benefits that these fruits offer, they are also particularly beneficial for the health of one's skin and hair, besides being low on calories.

- Watermelon: The seeds of watermelon are just as beneficial, if not more, than the fruit. Watermelon contains several antioxidants that help defy the signs of ageing on the skin and, therefore, making it look firmer, younger and healthier. Moreover, the seeds of the fruit contain unsaturated fatty acids such as linoleic acid that keep the skin elastic and youthful.

Most people tend to think that the benefit that fruits provide to the skin and hair is best accrued when these fruits are applied directly on to the skin/hair rather than eating them. However, it is important to clarify that the best way to reap the benefits of fruits and vegetables for good skin and hair is to incorporate them in our diet. Of course, there are many ways in which you can use fruits topically as face packs or hair masks, but do not think that that will make a good enough substitute for consuming them.

- Pineapple: It is a low-calorie fruit that is rich in fibre. It boosts the production of collagen. Moreover, it helps the skin to shed damaged and dead cells, thereby promoting a clear and healthy complexion. Pineapple is also beneficial for the skin as its antioxidants fight the signs of free-radical damage to the skin. Making this fruit part of your daily diet will reduce the signs of ageing and the appearance of fine lines on your skin.

- Papaya: It is perhaps one of the most well-known fruits when it comes to skin care. It is a common ingredient in many skin care products as it is a rich source of Vitamin C. It also contains carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene. Together, these nutrients do wonders for the skin. They help protect the skin against free-radical damage, which results in wrinkles and other signs of ageing. When used directly on the face and body, papaya helps improve the texture and the appearance of the skin.

- Grapefruit: It is a great but often neglected citrus fruit for the summer season. It has the highest concentration of Vitamin C, necessary for the production of collagen in the skin. Grapefruit extracts are commonly used in skin and hair care products to help reduce conditions such as dandruff and acne.

Besides fruits, there are other ways to work towards fresh and glowing skin, says Sonia Mathur, Beauty Expert and Training head at Organic Harvest.

- Water: An increasing graph in water consumption is always healthy. Apart from keeping us hydrated internally and maintaining the skin moisture level, it also prevents wrinkle in the long run. Drink your way to a healthy skin with at least eight to nine glasses a day.

- Organic ingredients: Beetroot, tamarind, sea buckthorn oil and hyaluronic acid are the top notch dry skincare ingredients that will leave your skin feeling soft and supple. Not a regular household name, the sea buckthorn extract is high in vitamin E. It penetrates deep into the layers of skin increasing water retention, regenerating skin and softening tissues at the same time. Another lesser known hydrating ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which unlike other elements works wonders on every skin type and creates fullness leading to a healthy younger looking skin.

- Night cream: Nights are the best time to up your moisturising ante, as you can dab a little extra of those nourishing moisturisers without having to worry about being seen with a greasy face. Since night creams do not contain SPF, they are often heavier and hence more hydrating. Night creams are designed to battle fine lines, wrinkles and reduce skin imperfections while we snooze away. Do choose the cream according to your skin type before using it regularly.

- Fruits and salads: What you choose to eat also plays a major role in maintaining the hydration levels in our body. Most fruits and salads not only have high water content but are also loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that are required for an overall healthy living. Replace one of your daily current snacks with a piece of fresh fruit and see it work its magic on your skin.

- Moisturisers: For beautiful and comfortable summer skin, selecting the right moisturising cream is extremely critical. Replace your winter cream with a moisturiser that has a slightly light consistency with elements that promote skin replenishment and repair. It is always wise to opt for a brightening moisturiser with an SPF to protect against the harmful ultra-violet rays.