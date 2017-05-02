Summer Tips: Here's How To Get Rid Of Tan Naturally

In summer, UV rays darken your skin tone by increasing its melanin content, resulting into tanning. Using cucumber and applying the mixture of lemon and sugar are some of the natural ways to get rid of such skin problems.

Karuna Malhotra, cosmetologist and homeopath physician from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, and makeup expert Tulika Bajpai share tips on how one can get rid of tan naturally.

- The easiest magic potion is raw milk with a pinch of turmeric and a drop of lemon juice. It should be applied on the face and other affected areas, left to dry and then washed off with cold water. This face pack gives instant relief from sun burn and lightens skin tone.

- Mix the juice of one lemon with some sugar and apply the mixture on the face. Wait for 20 minutes and then rinse with water. Sugar is an excellent cleansing agent and lemon is great for curing a tan. If you have dry skin, you can add a few drops of glycerine to this face pack.

- Cucumber soothes the skin, hence take two teaspoons of cucumber juice and one teaspoon of lemon juice. Add a pinch of turmeric, mix well and apply on the affected areas. Leave for 20 minutes and wash off. This face mask is ideal for oily skin.

- Another kitchen staple, the potato, is a great healer. Peel and grind raw potato into a thick paste. Add some lemon juice and apply on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes.

- Yogurt and tomato juice, and saffron soaked in fresh milk cream (malai) also work well to reduce a tan.

- Aloe vera is a great plant to have in your kitchen garden. Pick some fresh aloe vera leaves, grind them to a paste and apply on face. Wash off with cold water.

- Other than these home remedies, you can try applying coconut milk, sandalwood paste, gram flour, oatmeal powder, ground almonds and dried orange peel. All of them help in keeping your skin healthy and glowing.