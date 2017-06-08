Summer Tips: Here's How You Can Get Rid Of Smelly Feet, Sunburns At Home

Summer and monsoon are seasons of sweat and irksome skin diseases. Reduce alcohol consumption, change your diet and eliminate certain nutrients to relieve perspiration, suggest experts.

Acharya Chandra Kant Verma, Ayurvedic specialist at Amishi Naturals and Ridhi Arya, Dermatologist at Me Clinic, have listed ways to treat the issues:

- Wash feet correctly: You might think that a simple shower would be enough to keep your feet clean but you should wash your feet with an antibacterial soap daily.

Home remedies are also beneficial. Go for vinegar baths in which you soak feet in one part vinegar and two parts water. This reduces the level of bacteria that causes odour.

Or you can try salt washes by pouring half cup kosher salt into four cups water, and then soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes. This will help remove the smell.

- It is important to keep the feet clean, remove moisture by applying baking soda, cornstarch and arrowroot powder. Various antifungal oils like tea tree oil can be used.

- Do not wear dirty or sweaty socks or shoes.

- Change diet to add and eliminate certain nutrients to relieve perspiration.

- Reduce alcohol consumption and cigarette smoking, it will also help in the long run.

- You can use products like antibacterial sprays, baby powder and talcum powder.

- There are also some herbs that will help you with the problem of smelly feet:

Aloe vera: It softens the skin without clogging pores. It improves skin dehydration. It reduces pore size, which helps keep out excess sebum, dirt and microbes.

Tulsi: Prevents inflammation as the leaves contain antibacterial and anti fungal compounds. It also helps in treatment of skin infection and restrict the growth of bacterium like E coli and B anthracis which cause skin infections.

- Apply a good quality sunscreen lotion and cream, and wear a wide brimmed hat and sun glasses. As the summer temperature hits do not forget to drink enough water to keep yourself adequately hydrated.