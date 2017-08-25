Supermodel Heidi Klum Working On Halloween Costume

Supermodel Heidi Klum is already working on her iconic Halloween costume for 2017 and has promised something scary this year.The 44-year-old supermodel holds her annual Halloween bash and is known for her extravagant costumes - having dressed up as Jessica Rabbit, herself with five clones and forbidden fruit in the past, reported Us magazine. "I always start in the summer. Things are being built already. It takes a long time to build things, especially when I have a ton of, you know, plastic pieces to put on my face to change my face, they have to be built," Klum said."It's going to be a scary one. Because last year, you know, I didn't dress up at all. I just had five clones that'd be like me, which was very hard to do. And so this time, I was like 'I'm going to have to do something crazy for me again.'"