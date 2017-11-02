Supermodel Lais Ribeiro to Don the Show-Stopping Garment at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Supermodel Lais Ribeiro will wear the famous Fantasy Bra at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the brand has revealed.The Brazilian beauty, who has been a Victoria's Secret 'Angel' since 2015, will don the show-stopping garment -- an annual one-off piece that has become a yearly tradition for the brand -- for the first time on the runway this November.Created in association with world-renowned jeweler Mouawad, this year's garment is the 'Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra,' which has been hand set with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18-karat gold. Valued at a cool $2 million, it took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones. The bra has also inspired the new Victoria's Secret 'Dream Angels' collection, comprising bras, panties and lingerie in shimmering shades of champagne, that will go on sale this holiday season.In addition to her long-standing relationship with Victoria's Secret, for whom she took to the catwalk for the first time back in 2011, Ribeiro has built up an impressive fashion career, walking in shows for designers such as Balmain, Jean Paul Gaultier and Oscar de la Renta over the years. She has starred in campaigns for Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors, but is perhaps best known for her role as one of the US lingerie giant's bevy of 'angels'.The supermodel will be showing off the fantasy bra in China later this month, when the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is set to take place in Shanghai for the first time in its history. The production will be filmed in advance and broadcast on November 28 via the CBS Television Network, and will air in more than 190 countries.