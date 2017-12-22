Surveen Chawla Shopped For Her Clothes For 'Haq Se'

Actress Surveen Chawla shopped for her own clothes for her role in the web series "Haq Se".Surveen essays the role of a Muslim girl Meher in the ALTBalaji show. She will be seen in a de-glam avatar.She plays a paediatrician in the show, and keeping the intricate details of her character in mind, Surveen worked on her make-up and costumes, and shopped for the traditional clothes and shawls from the local markets of Kashmir."When I read the script of 'Haq Se', I immediately had a mental picture what my character would look like. I spoke to the makers and went shopping for clothes in the local bazaars of Kashmir. The experience was like a prep before the shoot started. I enjoyed bargaining and got stuff at an affordable price," Surveen said in a statement.Directed by Ken Ghosh, "Haq Se" explores the ambitions and dreams of four Kashmiri sisters and how they are bound down by their geographical situation and the rising fundamentalism in the region.The series also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Parul Gulati, Simone Singh, Rukhsar, Aanchal Sharma, Nikeesha Rangwala, Pavail Gulati and Karanvir Sharma.