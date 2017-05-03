Sushant Singh Rajput, Kendall Jenner Team Up For A Magazine Shoot In Jaipur

Kendall Jenner was in India recently and nobody even got a hint of that. She was in Jaipur at a palace for a fashion shoot. Her visit was a quick, hush-hush affair and was under the wraps. However, paparazzi did eventually catch a glimpse of her.

📷|| Kendall insieme ad alcuni fan al The Gem Palace a Jaipur, India! (3/02) pic.twitter.com/Q0I5FvmWEY — Kendall Jenner ITA (@KendallJ_ITA) February 5, 2017

What excited us further more was Sushant Singh Rajput shot with hottest reality star turned model – Kendall Jenner. Yes, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner have been photographed together by none other than Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino in Rajasthan amidst royalty. The two stars were dressed in grand outfits at the backdrop of Samode Palace. The theme had Sushant and Kendall dressed in royal outfits for the photoshoot.

Both of them shared a perfect chemistry and set the temperatures soaring. Check it for yourself:

Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 2, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

While the shoot was strictly guarded, photographers did spot Jenner and Sushant at the Jaipur airport.

Later, He put up a picture with celebrated photographer Mario Testino.

What an amazing experience it was to shoot with @mariotestino . Such an honour. !! #jaipur A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:15am PST

The 21-year-old turned model, Kendall has already created a buzz in the industry with various international shoots for Vogue editions, walking the ramp for Victoria’s Secret.

On the Bollywood front, Sushant Singh Rajput had a great 2016 with his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story coming into the list of top five films of the year. The actor is now gearing up for the Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta, followed by Chandamama Door Ke and Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial starring Jacqueline Fernandes, tentatively titled Drive in the pipeline.

Here are a few more snaps from their latest shoot:

@sushantsinghrajput is the man of mystery in our May issue #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia Photographed by: @mariotestino. Styled by: @michael_philouze. Hair by: @hairbychristiaan A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on May 2, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput has surely made zillions of boys jealous by shooting with our 'queen-bae' Kendall Jenner.