Sushant Singh Rajput, Kendall Jenner Team Up For A Magazine Shoot In Jaipur
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput
Kendall Jenner was in India recently and nobody even got a hint of that. She was in Jaipur at a palace for a fashion shoot. Her visit was a quick, hush-hush affair and was under the wraps. However, paparazzi did eventually catch a glimpse of her.
📷|| Kendall insieme ad alcuni fan al The Gem Palace a Jaipur, India! (3/02) pic.twitter.com/Q0I5FvmWEY
— Kendall Jenner ITA (@KendallJ_ITA) February 5, 2017
What excited us further more was Sushant Singh Rajput shot with hottest reality star turned model – Kendall Jenner. Yes, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner have been photographed together by none other than Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino in Rajasthan amidst royalty. The two stars were dressed in grand outfits at the backdrop of Samode Palace. The theme had Sushant and Kendall dressed in royal outfits for the photoshoot.
Both of them shared a perfect chemistry and set the temperatures soaring. Check it for yourself:
While the shoot was strictly guarded, photographers did spot Jenner and Sushant at the Jaipur airport.
Sushant Singh Rajput spotted at Jaipur International Airport@itsSSR #traveldiaries ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FayymBMRLZ
— SSR Updatesᴿᴬᴬᴮᵀᴬ (@SushantNews) February 3, 2017
Later, He put up a picture with celebrated photographer Mario Testino.
The 21-year-old turned model, Kendall has already created a buzz in the industry with various international shoots for Vogue editions, walking the ramp for Victoria’s Secret.
On the Bollywood front, Sushant Singh Rajput had a great 2016 with his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story coming into the list of top five films of the year. The actor is now gearing up for the Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta, followed by Chandamama Door Ke and Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial starring Jacqueline Fernandes, tentatively titled Drive in the pipeline.
Here are a few more snaps from their latest shoot:
Kicking off our 10th anniversary celebrations: @mariotestino guest edits the May issue starring supermodel @KendallJenner shot in India #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia Photographed by: @mariotestino. Styled by: #Sarajanehoare Hair by: @hairbychristiaan. Make-up: @thevalgarland. Kendall’s agency: The Society. Set design: @tomotattle. Location: Hotel Samode Palace, Jaipur. Thanks: Samode Bagh. Production: @MarioTestinoPlus and #mithikasinghagaekwad
Sushant Singh Rajput has surely made zillions of boys jealous by shooting with our 'queen-bae' Kendall Jenner.