Sushant Sets Temperatures Soaring As He Poses For The Iconic Towel Series

After B-town beauty Katrina Kaif flaunted her sexy back in her latest photoshoot shot by Mario Testino, it was actor Sushant Singh Rajput who slipped into a white towel, flaunting his chiselled body and toned backside for the celebrated Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer's iconic Towel series, becoming the second Indian actor and the first male Bollywood star to feature in the series.

The Kai Po Che! actor turned up the heat in the photo by strategically placing the towel only to cover his assets. And while Rajput's image immediately reminds one of actor John Abraham who stripped down his yellow trunks to show off his shapely backside in the movie Dostana, the actor it seems just like Abraham, effortlessly managed to send a thousand female hearts aflutter.

And while Rajput's ripped body, that has been put on an all out display in the photo, is proof of the strict regime and intense workout sessions that the actor indulges in, his out-of-the-shower messy hair and killer look is what sets hearts racing.

Both Testino and Rajput took to Instagram to share the image and ever since the photo surfaced on social media, it has been breaking the Internet for all the right reasons.

TOWEL SERIES 136, SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. #TowelSeries #MarioTestino @SushantSinghRajput A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on May 3, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

The actor also recently shot with reality star turned model Kendall Jenner for one of the leading fashion magazine Vogue India's May issue which was a special edition guest edited by photographer Mario Testino. Both Rajput and Jenner slayed in the photoshoot. Take a look.

Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino With @kendalljenner A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 2, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

For Vogue India , May 2017 By @mariotestino A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

In between the Vogue shoot. A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

For @vogueindia , may 2017. Photographed by @mariotestino With @kendalljenner A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 3, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

The actor will be next seen in Raabta opposite rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon which is slated for release on June 9.