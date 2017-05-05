Sushant Singh Rajput's Space Suit For Next to Be Designed By The Martian Fame Designer

The last time Sushant Singh Rajput came to screen, he impressed the audience and critics alike with his performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor is now gearing up for two films - Raabta and Chanda Mama Door Ke.

While Raabta, co-starring Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon, is a remake of Magadheera, Chanda Mama Door Ke is touted to be India's first space film which is based on a team of astronauts whose mission brings the country together.

Sushant, who feels that the latter's preparation got him closer to knowing his childhood dream, took to Instagram and shared a sketch of his costume - a space suit. What's interesting, though, is the fact that it has been specially designed by John Palmer, the same man who designed for The Martian and Apollo 3.

"Special Spacesuit designed by John Palmer of #Martian and #Apollo13 fame for Chandamama. Can't wait to get in it and start training with him. #nasa is next :) @sanjaypchauhan," Sushant wrote.

Chanda Mama Door Ke, co-starring R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui alongside Sushant, has been directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.