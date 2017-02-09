India has won the Miss Universe pageant twice - once when Sushmita Sen was crowned in the year 1994 and then in 2000 when Lara Dutta got the honour home.

In a surprising post, Lara Dutta shared a throwback picture of the two sharing a candid moment. She captioned the image as saying, "Just a candid shot from years ago but I love this picture! Not many countries can boast of this, what say @thesushmitasen?!. #Throwback"

Just a candid shot from years ago but I love this picture! Not many countries can boast of this, what say @thesushmitasen?! . #Throwback pic.twitter.com/2ahIb5MkDs — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) February 8, 2017

Both the leading ladies have shared onscreen space once in David Dhawan's Do Knot Disturb. Even though the movie didn't do well at the box-office, both received rave reviews for their comic timing.