Sushmita Sen Raises Temperatures, Flaunts Sexy Avatar In A Little Black Dress

At 41, she is super confident, stunningly beautiful, has no inhibitions about flaunting her sexy avatar on Instagram and sure knows how to live life Queen size. We are talking about none other than former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

The model-turned actress who still rules the hearts of thousands with beauty, elegance at the core, makes our hearts skip a beat each time she takes to social media to post a photo of herself.

Sen who is quite active on social media, especially Instagram, raised the hotness quotient by posting an image of herself flaunting her long, well-toned legs and svelte figure. Her high heels added that oomph to her look.

She captioned the image, "#attitude of a #cat that OWNS her #walk. Every #path sauntered as the #runway. The #stilts The #stilettos Aah THE CATWALK #firstlove #catwalk #strikeapose (sic)."

We know for sure that catwalk is her first love, isn't that the reason why she became the first Indian to have won the crown! The catwalk comes so innately to her, isn't it?

In yet another image that the sexy siren posted of herself in a LBD (little black dress) on Instagram, she sent out a message to all the body shamers and those who feel size zero is the only size a woman could look good in. She wrote, "Always Love and Respect your #body it's the greatest instrument you'll ever own #homeofsoul #celebrateyourbody #celebratelife. YOU ARE PERFECT IN EVERY SIZE, live #healthy own your body and let NO ONE tell you otherwise!!! Happppyyyyyy Weekend Jaan Meri!!!! love you!!! (sic)."

Sen was recently seen at Priyanka Chopra's success bash where the two having a gala time together. Take a look.

