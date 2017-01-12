»
1-min read

Swami Vivekananda 154th Birth Anniversary: His Inspirational Life Quotes To Live By

News18.com

First published: January 12, 2017, 4:55 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Swami Vivekananda 154th Birth Anniversary: His Inspirational Life Quotes To Live By
In the remembrance of the great Indian monk, who continues to inspire millions, this day is celebrated as National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas.

Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. In the remembrance of the great Indian monk, who continues to inspire millions, this day is celebrated as National Youth Day or Yuva Diwas. National Youth Day began with the motive to motivate and inspire the youth of the country. On his birthday, we get you some of the best quotes from the great spiritual mind that can encourage you.

Vivekananda-Quote3

Vivekananda-Quote4

Vivekananda-Quote5

Vivekananda-Quote6

Vivekananda-Quote7

Vivekananda-Quote8

Vivekananda-Quote9

Vivekananda-Quote11final

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.