Sylvester Stallone Tries Out Pilates With Daughter Sophia Rose
Image: Instagram/ Golden Globes
Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, 70, joined his daughter Sophia Rose at the gym for Pilates and found the workout "brutal".
The Creed star joined his 20-year-old daughter on Friday for the workout that had him panting for breath, reports people.com.
"I gotta admit that was brutal," the actor said in a video on Instagram, his daughter by his side.
Brutal! Working out with my daughter doing Pilates… Oh my God. This is like going the distance with Clubber Lang and Drago before breakfast!! This is an amazing workout but definitely not for the faint of heart. I've lifted weights I have boxed, wrestled, Track and field, played football and many other sports… But this workout pushes you to the limit… And beyond! @sophiastallone
"For anyone who has never tried Pilates, the name sounds cute but it ain't cute! It's tough. Oh my God."
After a couple of seconds of staring at the camera, Stallone said: "I think I'm gonna go home and get sick!"