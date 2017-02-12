»
Sylvester Stallone Tries Out Pilates With Daughter Sophia Rose

IANS

First published: February 12, 2017, 2:11 PM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
Image: Instagram/ Golden Globes

Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, 70, joined his daughter Sophia Rose at the gym for Pilates and found the workout "brutal".

The Creed star joined his 20-year-old daughter on Friday for the workout that had him panting for breath, reports people.com.

"I gotta admit that was brutal," the actor said in a video on Instagram, his daughter by his side.

"For anyone who has never tried Pilates, the name sounds cute but it ain't cute! It's tough. Oh my God."

After a couple of seconds of staring at the camera, Stallone said: "I think I'm gonna go home and get sick!"

