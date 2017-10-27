Taapsee Pannu Makes A Stylish Appearance On Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9
Taapsee Pannu looked great and seemed to have had lots of fun on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9.
(Photo: Actress Taapsee Pannu with megastar and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan/ Yogen Shah)
Besides unconventional film choices, the one other thing that actress Taapsee Pannu is known for is her ultra chic and distinctive fashion choices. From sporting stilettos with socks to rocking a bindi with a gown, Taapsee has done it all.
From wearing an Indian attire with panache to looking stunning in a fusion outfit, from giving a stylish twist to the traditional Indian six-yards to feeling comfortable yet looking chic in denim shorts, Taapsee sure can make any look work to her advantage.
Recently, the Judwaa 2 actress was seen shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9, looking breathtakingly beautiful in a saree which wasn't actually a saree. Yes, you got that right. The B-town beauty was seen looking uber chic in Nikita Mhaisalkar's 'Serif A/W 2017 knit sari' which wasn't a full-fledged six-yard saree. The star teamed the outfit with a 'tulle baadla skeevy', hoop earrings, strappy sandals, a neat center-parted ponytail, minimal makeup and accessories.
On the special episode on KBC which airs every Friday 'Ek Naye Chah, Ek Nayi Rah', Taapsee was seen accompanying Dr Subroto Das aka the 'highway doctor', who provides immediate medical help to road accident victims on India's highways.
The photographs reveal that the actress had a great time shooting with megastar and her Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show.
Take a look.
Credit: @Nikita Mhaisalkar Official
(Photo: Actress Taapsee Pannu with megastar and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan/ Yogen Shah)
We hope to see more of Taapsee rocking stunning outfits soon.
