Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Trolling, Says Don't Shove Your Opinion In My Face

"When you are against the tide, it's YOU who needs to stand up for yourself......But don't forget the smile 😁" #Judwaa2 #AaTohSahi pic.twitter.com/qIimdBSkHY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

Trolling isn't uncommon these days and when you are a celebrity, things become even more difficult as several social media users believe they have the liberty to slut-shame actresses as and when they like. The latest target of online trolling, after Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Fatima Sana Shaikh, was Naam Shabana actress Taapsee Pannu.But, when it's the opinionated Taapsee Pannu, we sure know that she will make a comeback with a fitting reply, and, she did. In a fun yet powerful way, Taapsee shut down her trolls who tried to attack her with rude, disdainful comments.When News18.com spoke exclusively to Taapsee about the incident, the actress said that she had worked really hard on achieving the bikini body and added that since she has made it happen, she will flaunt it and that it was nobody's business. The Baby actor added that if users didn't want to see her pictures, they were more than welcome to unfollow her."We have a lot of torch bearers of nationalism and culture (self-proclaimed ones) in our country and it's always nice to have an opinion, but, don't shove it in my face. You keep your opinion to yourself, I have not asked for it, so, don't give it to me. I have worked extremely hard on that body, to get into that shape. It's really very hard for a 'Delhi sardarni' to compromise on food. I have made it happen, I am going to flaunt it. And, it is nobody else's business," said Taapsee Pannu during the international intimate wear brand Amante's store launch event in Gurugram.(Photo: Taapsee Pannu at Amante's store launch event in Gurgaon/ PR Pundit)She added, "If they don't like it they are more than welcome to unfollow me or not see the pictures. I was in a good mood, so they got a good, happy reply, otherwise they would have got a nasty one."At the event, Taapsee revealed that she would be more than happy to endorse a lingerie brand and also shared her thoughts on how she never understood why not many actresses associated themselves with something as basic as a lingerie.She said, "For the longest time I have been really looking forward to associate with a lingerie brand. Because all my life I kept seeing really cool looking dudes endorsing innerwear. But, it was very strange, not many actresses associated themselves with lingerie brands, which I could never understand why! So, I could only wait for an opportunity and Amante gave that to me.Taapsee added, "It's not something to be hidden or be shy about, it's something that has become a part of fashion now. It's about 'daring to be yourself'."A couple of days ago, the diva, who shared uber-hot pictures flaunting her toned body in a blue floral two-piece from her upcoming film Judwaa 2 on her Twitter account, received huge backlash for her bikini post. While several fans and followers swooned over Taapsee's never-seen-before avatar, others lashed out at her stating that she should be ashamed of posing in a bikini and posting the pictures online.