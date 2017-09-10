Taimur Ali Khan Is Back In Town With Boss Mommy Kareena Kapoor

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur was seen having a meltdown at the Airport as mommy Kareena tried her best to cheer him up. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is back in town after spending some time in Delhi with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan for Veere Di Wedding’s first schedule. His new pictures with mommy Kareena are here. Needless to say, he looks adorable and you’d once again call Taimur the cutest celebrity kid on the block.The little nawab looked smart and dapper in a checked blue shirt with denims and striped sneakers. Taimur looked super happy to be back to home. If Taimur’s adorable face was not enough, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the airport as if she's walking a runway. She turned true to her image of being the 'boss mommy' as she slayed in a formal attire. Kareena looked super hot at the airport smiling and posing for the shutterbugs holding little Taimur in her arms. She was spotted wearing black trousers with a white shirt and blazer. Sexy shades and grey heels completed her look.It felt that the little one was comfortable around paparazzi as he smiled and looked at peace around shutterbugs.The actress was in Delhi to begin the shooting schedule for Veerey Di Weddin co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and the little munchkin will keep his mother company on the film sets.