Ever since he was born in December last year, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has been taking the internet by storm. First it was his name which created an uproar on social media, then his leaked images and then again a few more images which showed that he was getting cuter with each passing day which had social media users wanting more of the little nawab every time.

Taimur's latest pictures, where the tiny tot is looking super cute, have broken the internet yet again.

Recently, actress and doting mother Kareena was spotted taking Taimur to actor Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakhsay's first birthday party in Mumbai. It was while Kareena was holding the little baby in her arms and walking towards the venue that the paparazzi clicked pictures of the gorgeous mother-son duo.

While little Taimur was dressed handsomely in adorable denims which were paired with a denim shirt and white shoes, mom Kareena sported black denims, powder blue coloured shirt and brown pumps for the occasion.

Little Taimur is surely a sight to behold and he seems to be getting sweeter and even more charming with each passing day. With a close look at his latest pictures there is no doubt that the kid is going to grow up into a handsome dude in no time.

Take a look.

Besides Kareena and Taimur, other guests who attended Lakshay's birthday bash included Shabbir Ahluwalia, Tabu and others. Not to mention grandparents Jeetendra, his wife and daughter Ekta were present too. Take a look.

Dressed in orange and blue, the birthday boy cut the cake with his father Tusshar Kapoor.

(All images: Yogen Shah)