Take Cue From Look-Books For Innovative Ideas

Too much to choose from your wardrobe, but short of ideas? Take a cue from look-books.

A look-book is a collection of photographs compiled to show off a style or a clothing line -- who are often unable to figure out how, says an expert.

Rashi Menda, CEO and Founder at Zapyle, an e-commerce website which sells pre-owned luxury goods, has spoken about the benefits of consulting a look-book:

Inspires and educates: Confused on how to work a tuxedo for the holidays? Tuxedos are not only meant for men to be adorned as evening wear, a woman too can match a tuxedo with sequined pants, a white-button down shirt and a blazer.

A look-book can give innovative ideas and create designs for you to try out with élan.



Not just clothing, there is more to it: Apart from everyday styles or occasion clothing, a look-book helps you with make-up, jewellery, hairstyle and other accessories that you can embrace to look your best.

While a look-book proves to be a worthwhile guide, so that you aren't left with a pant here and a dress there that doesn't match anything else in your wardrobe, it also helps to prep up your overall style.

For a particular season and occasion: Each look-book serves a detailed collection that is meant for a particular season and occasion. Each style in the collection will have something to offer in terms of fabric, colours and theme.

They are loaded with information: Before buying a product or apparel, a customer is keen to know about the brand history, price, delivery and return details, style notes, size guide and body measurements.

The look-book may also contain the brand's history, information on the designers and the inspirations behind the collection at hand. This fashion diary of sorts is a vital step that sets the tone for the audience to perceive what they are preparing to view.