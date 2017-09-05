Teacher's Day 2017: Tributes To India’s Greatest Teacher, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science” was famously said by the greatest teacher of India whose Birthday is dedicated to teachers all over the country and is celebrated every year on the 5th of September as Teacher’s Day. This greatest teacher was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who also happened to be the 1st Vice-President (1952) and 2nd President (1962) of the Independent India and was also awarded many laurels like the Bharat Ratna award and British Order of Merit.For the first time Teachers’ Day was celebrated in the year 1962 when Dr. Radhakrishnan took over as the President of India, however he detested this move by his students and recommended his students to celebrate the same as Teachers’ Day rather than it being “Radhakrishnan Day” to mark his birthday.Born in 1882 in a small town of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan pursued his education at reputed schools in Tirupati and Vellore and went on to study Philosophy in Christian College, Madras. He later on started teaching as a Professor at the Presidency College in Madras and the University of Calcutta. Amongst his students he was known as a reminiscent personality and was also very popular amongst them.He also became the Vice Chancellor of Andhra University as well as Banaras Hindu University. He also has been given recognition by Oxford University when he occupied the Chair of Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions. In 1939, he was elected Fellow of the British Academy.Despite the fact that more than a few decades have gone by, the day is celebrated with the same zeal and enthusiasm across India and students don’t miss to appreciate the contribution of their teachers in their life.