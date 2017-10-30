Ten Models Expected to Grab the Limelight at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show features some of the most famous models on the planet. This highly anticipated annual fashion event will be broadcast on CBS on November 28. At the 2017 VSFS in Shanghai, the Victoria's Secret Angels (the crème de la crème of the modelling world) and some newer faces will be showing off the brand's latest creations along with the looks resulting from its collaboration with Balmain. With the show just over a month away, let's take a look at ten models expected to be there.Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, two veterans of the showThese two Brazilian models will inevitably be part of the event this year, as they are directly associated with the Victoria's Secret brand. Adriana Lima has been an Angel for 17 years, and has worn the iconic Fantasy Bra on three occasions, which means she will be a very special guest in Shanghai.A number of other established Angels are expected to return this year, including Lily Aldridge, who wore the Fireworks Fantasy Bra in 2015, and Candice Swanepoel who wore the Royal Fantasy Bra in 2013.The Hadid sisters in the spotlightThey aren't Victoria's Secret Angels, but their presence at the VSFS is essential, so symbolic are they in the fashion industry at the moment. With a respective 36.1 million and 15.2 million Instagram followers, Gigi and Bella Hadid are wildly popular, and hugely in demand for catwalk work and photo shoots, meaning they will no doubt be part of the event on November 28. It will be the third VSFS for the elder Hadid sister and the second for Bella.Names such as Maria Borges, Blanca Padilla, Cindy Bruna, Dilone and Alanna Arrington are less well known to the general public, but they are all highly successful models who will take their place at the VSFS in China.Every year a few newcomers emerge, and 2017 is no exception. They include Alexina Graham, which is already part of the Balmain Army and will no doubt make her mark on the catwalk, and Mayowa Nicholas who is well on her way to stardom.