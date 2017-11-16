Thanksgiving 2017: Google Launches Handy Traffic Guide to Help Relax During the Holiday
According to Google Maps search data, ham shops are the most popular destinations across the country over the holiday period.
Representative image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews
After combing through historical traffic and search data, Google has released an interactive Thanksgiving guide that identifies the best and worst times to hit the road over the holiday. Predictably, data suggests that traffic will be heaviest late Wednesday afternoon across the United States.
Google's recommendation? If possible, wait until the morning of Thanksgiving when the roads will be less congested. The data also suggests that glazed ham is particularly popular at the American Thanksgiving dinner table: According to Google Maps search data, ham shops are the most popular destinations across the country over the holiday period.
Public service announcement: Ham shops are busiest at noon on the eve of Thanksgiving, when last-minute dinner hosts scramble to get their hands on the last of the holiday ham. Outlet malls, tree farms, "natural features" defined as outdoor experiences, and electronic stores round out the most popular destinations. Analysts also suggest avoiding Friday or Saturday afternoon for the drive home and to tackle the journey back early Saturday or Sunday morning when the rest of the country is still nursing their Thanksgiving hangover and Black Friday shopping spree.
Drivers can consult https://googletrends.github.io/mappingthanksgiving/ to check the best times to hit the road from their respective cities.
Google's recommendation? If possible, wait until the morning of Thanksgiving when the roads will be less congested. The data also suggests that glazed ham is particularly popular at the American Thanksgiving dinner table: According to Google Maps search data, ham shops are the most popular destinations across the country over the holiday period.
Public service announcement: Ham shops are busiest at noon on the eve of Thanksgiving, when last-minute dinner hosts scramble to get their hands on the last of the holiday ham. Outlet malls, tree farms, "natural features" defined as outdoor experiences, and electronic stores round out the most popular destinations. Analysts also suggest avoiding Friday or Saturday afternoon for the drive home and to tackle the journey back early Saturday or Sunday morning when the rest of the country is still nursing their Thanksgiving hangover and Black Friday shopping spree.
Drivers can consult https://googletrends.github.io/mappingthanksgiving/ to check the best times to hit the road from their respective cities.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- Leonardo da Vinci Painting Becomes Most Expensive Work of Art Auctioned at 450 Million Dollars
- Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 6; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer