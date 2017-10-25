The 5 Best Beauty Looks From The InStyle Awards

The third annual InStyle Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday night, with the great and good of the entertainment industry strutting their stuff on the red carpet. But who was the reigning beauty queen on the night? We break down some of the strongest looks.Actress, singer and songwriter Zendaya has never shied away from making a fierce red carpet statement, and the voluminous afro hairstyle and bold brow she rocked for this event are a case in point. The star complemented the stunning style with a nude, glossy lip and spiky lashes for maximum impact.Actress Kate Bosworth made a strong case for the statement red lip, opting for a deep burgundy hue with a matte finish for a modern result. Barely-there eye makeup, gelled-back hair and a striking corsage completed the look.Actress Serayah brought back the winged eyeliner look, opting for a perfectly executed, exaggerated feline flick that put a bold stamp on the classic beauty statement. A razor-sharp, graduated bob and a shimmery nude lip kept things up-to-date.Original supermodel Cindy Crawford is used to killing it on the red carpet, and with good reason. This event saw her showcase a classic smoky brown eye with a dusty rose lip for an understated and classic look, but her choppy shoulder-length shag cut added a modern edge to the ensemble.Fashion icon of the moment Selena Gomez channeled the 80s with her chunky hoop earrings, but the rest of her look was a lesson in millennial beauty, featuring smoky, winged eyeshadow, pulled-back hair with a center part, and a nude, matte lip.