The Beauty Influencers Making Waves This Fall

All the biggest makeup brands are succumbing one by one to the temptation of collaborating with the hottest online beauty influencers to boost their star count, and August has been full of surprise announcements. Here are three influencers to keep an eye on this fall.Dutch makeup artist and influencer Nikkie de Jager sent her 8.1 million Instagram followers into a spin last week when she announced her upcoming project with Maybelline. The social media star, who also boasts more than 7 million subscribers to her YouTube channel NikkieTutorials, has been lined up to host Maybelline's upcoming series 'I Make Up Like This' on the online video platform. The 10-part series will give 10 up-and-coming US makeup talents the chance to share the camera with de Jager, and will air in October on Maybelline's YouTube channel.It has been a big summer for cosmetics entrepreneur Jeffree Star, who has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and another 5 million on Instagram. Last week the controversial creative unveiled a packaging collaboration with Benefit that saw him feature on a limited-edition version of the brand's 'Roller Lash' mascara. The product launched on August 17, and is available on sephora.com and in Sephora stores across the US.Beauty vlogger Jackie Aina has been a passionate advocate for stripping the beauty industry of prejudice since she first launched her YouTube channel, which now counts over 1.5 million subscribers. So it makes perfect sense that the influencer is joining forces with Too Faced to help the brand expand its 'Born This Way' foundation line. The star will assist the brand in creating darker hues of the foundation to suit a wider range of skin tones. Though a release date for the new products has yet to be announced, Aina has promised on Instagram that they will be available in the "near future". Keep your eyes peeled.