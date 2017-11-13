The Drool-worthy Museum of Ice Cream to Set Up Shop in Miami

The Instagram-ready, buzz-worthy Museum of Ice Cream has announced it will open shop in Miami after successful openings in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In the museum, visitors see the theme of ice cream -- flavors, toppings, colors -- transformed into a colorful playground for kids and adults.The chain got its start in New York, where it is now closed for the season; the Los Angeles branch is open through December, while the SF location will be open through February 2018. Next up is Miami, the MOIC team announced this week, with an opening set for December 13. For those who will be in the city for Art Basel, the museum will be open on special preview days December 6-11.The team promises "new in-house treats" available exclusively at the Miami location, which will be housed in a four-story building designed by OMA in the Faena District and featuring art deco elements and ocean views. Founder and creative director Maryellis Bunn is said to have taken inspiration from the city's "diverse and culturally inclusive environment" for the latest spot.Despite the obvious Instagram bait, Museum of Ice Cream aspires to a higher calling, offering spaces that allows visitors to "create meaningful and impactful human connections with other guests and foster new friendships and memories."Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 14 for the Art Basel preview tickets, while a general sale starts November 17. All tickets must be purchased in advance, the team warns.