The Hottest Beauty Trends from London Fashion Week

Here are some beauty trends that were the highlight at the London Fashion Week.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 21, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
The Hottest Beauty Trends from London Fashion Week
(Photo: Gigi hadid at London Fashion Week/ Reuters)
London Fashion Week had some quirky ideas for Spring/Summer 2018 beauty, but the main emphasis was on glossy, dewy skin for the next season.

Glow girls

Hydrated skin with a touch of shimmer was one of the biggest beauty trends at this year's Spring/Summer 2018 fashion shows, with multiple designers opting to make English rose complexions the focal point of their catwalk look. Roksanda and Burberry kept things extremely minimalist with barely-there makeup, while Paula Knorr and Emilia Wickstead used highlighter to add a touch of shimmer to the forehead, eye sockets and lips for an extra glossy look. Christopher Kane made use of his new beauty collaboration with Nars to promote a pared-down look with a holographic edge.

Sexy eyes

There was, of course, still place on the catwalk for a sexy eye, and this season's version was brought to us by Julien Macdonald, whose glamorous beauty look revolved around poker straight hair, bronzer and a smudgy, lived-in cat eye. Versus Versace followed suit with a thick winged black liner that flicked out towards the temples.

Rainbow hues

Other brands were championing color for spring, including Emporio Armani, where jewel-toned metallic liner was smudged in thick lines under the lower lids, and Topshop, where pastel eyeshadow shades matched the clothes. Marta Jakubowski took things one step further, mixing rainbow-hued eyeliner with a soft metallic lip.
