The Most Instagrammed Cities Across The World

Posting that compulsory travel snap has become an integral part of visiting a city for many globetrotters and travellers across the world and if you're making a New Year's resolution to travel more, this list released by Instagram of the most geo tagged city might spark some inspiration.

1. New York, New York

Divided into five boroughs – Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, the Bronx, and the best-known of all, Manhattan, and home of Clarendon-friendly yellow cabs, green street signs and glistening skyscrapers, New York is Instagram's most geotagged city of 2016. It is also home to three of the world's top ten most Instagrammed locations: Central Park, Times Square and Brooklyn Bridge.

2. London, United Kingdom

One of the world's most visited cities,from history and culture to fine food and good times, London has something for everyone and so it is little wonder that London is one of the world's top tourist destinations, attracting millions of globetrotters each and every year. Britain's capital city is a vibrant arts and entertainment center, and 50 years after the Beatles, the country's music scene still rocks.

3. Moscow, Russia

The political, historical, architectural and business centre of Russia, Moscow displays the country's contrasts at their most extreme and that is what makes it one of the most geo tagged places on Instagram.

4. São Paulo, Brazil

The largest city in South America, Sao Paulo's cuisine and art is as diverse as its population. With numerous cultural institutions and a rich architectural tradition, São Paulo, is among the world's most populous cities.

5. Paris, France

Who doesn't know about Paris’ grandeur. Being one of the world’s major metropolises – with all of the culture and facilities that go with it – there is also a real sense of community at the local shops, markets and cafes which makes it an attraction of its own kind.

6. Los Angeles, California

Known for blonde beaches, rolling hills, and a A beacon for countless small-town dreamers, rockers and risk-takers, LA is best defined by simple life-affirming moments: a hike high into the Hollywood Hills sagebrush, a swirling pod of dolphins off Point Dume, a pink-washed sunset over a thundering Venice Beach drum circle, the perfect taco.

7. Saint Petersburg, Russia

Russia's cultural center, with venues like the ultramodern Mariinsky Theatre hosting opera and ballet, and the State Russian Museum showcasing Russian art, from Orthodox icon paintings to Kandinsky works, Saint Petersburg is bound to be on a traveller's list.

8. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Known as the “cidade maravilhosa”, facing the South Atlantic coast, the second-largest city in Brazil is blessed with one of the most beautiful natural settings for a metropolis in the world. The dazzling landscape is one of the reasons for visitors to flock Rio. The streets fill with music and ornately costumed dancers during carnival season, attracting revelers from all over the globe.

9. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul today is a modern city that remains true to its historic heritage through its mosques, basilicas and cathedrals, and ancient bazaars. Standing between the East and the West, Turkey’s largest city offers an aura of intrigue and charm that attracts visitors from across the globe.

10. Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia's massive capital, sits on the northwest coast of the island of Java. A historic mix of diverse cultures – Javanese, Malay, Chinese, Arab, Indian and European – has influenced its architecture, language and cuisine, which makes it an attraction for the tourists.