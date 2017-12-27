The Responsibility Is Tremendous, Says Bal Thackeray Biopic's Make-Up Artiste
The striking resemblance that Preetisheel has managed to give Nawazuddin for the role with prosthetics and make-up has found praise and a positive response.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of Shiv sena founder Bal Thackeray's biopic. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Make-up artiste Preetisheel Singh, who had transformed Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look in "Mom", has once again worked on the actor's get-up for him to suit the lead role in "Thackeray", a biopic on late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.
"I'm grateful to the makers for having shown faith and trust in my work. When a legendary personality like Balasaheb Thackeray is being brought to life on celluloid, the responsibility is tremendous," Singh said in a statement.
Impressed by Nawazuddin's dedication, she said: "He is not only a brilliant actor but one who treats his art and profession like prayers. During the three-odd hours that it took to get him into the look, his studious silence and study of his face were inspiring. It was as if he was in a meditative mode."
She says he was worried and anxious about getting the look right.
"When Nawazuddin finally emerged out of the make-up room for the first time in the get-up, everyone had a very judging look on their faces. And then, suddenly I saw huge smiles everywhere," she said about the moment when she heaved a sigh of relief.
Directed by Abhijit Panse and written by Sanjay Raut, the film "Thackeray" will release on January 23, 2019, in Hindi and Marathi.
