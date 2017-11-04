The V&A Unveils Latest Exhibition Titled 'Fashioned from Nature'

Titled 'Fashioned from Nature,' the exhibition will feature 300 beautiful and intriguing objects that explore how the relationship between fashion and the natural world has evolved since 1600.Designers such as Christian Dior, Dries van Noten and Philip Treacy will be spotlighted for creations that drew inspiration from nature, while Vivienne Westwood's fashionable take on environmental activism will also feature in the show. Examples of upcycling and innovative solutions to sustainable fashion issues will come courtesy of Stella McCartney, Christopher Raeburn and Calvin Klein -- whose 2016 Met Gala gown for Emma Watson, made from recycled plastic bottles, will be on show at the event.Historical items set to go on show include an 1875 pair of earrings formed from the heads of two real creeper birds and a 1860s muslin dress decorated with the iridescent green wing cases of hundreds of jewel beetles. Fabrics will also come under inspection, with an exploration of the main fibres used in the 17th and 18th centuries -- silk, flax, wool and cotton -- and the introduction of manmade materials. The exhibition will also present a range of solutions to reducing fashion's impact on the environment, from low water denim to more conceptual possibilities.The show is the latest fashion-themed extravaganza to come from The V&A, whose blockbuster exhibitions over the past few years have included 'Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion' and 'Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear.''Fashioned From Nature' will run from 21 April 2018 through 27 Jan 2019 at The V&A in London, UK.