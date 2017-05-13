X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
These Photos Of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Giggling At The Airport Have Got Us Curious
Bollywood's most stylish actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak walked out of the airport and turned it into a runway last night.
The two, who looked at ease in their casual best, giggled over something private, as the shutterbugs clicked them.
Considering that the two ditched their usual sassy poses and burst out into an uncontrollable laughter, we're more curious than ever to know what was the joke all about.
While Kareena looked peppy in a blue Sandro Paris striped shirt and a pair of black skirt, Amrita looked chic in an off shoulder red outfit.
First Published: May 13, 2017, 11:07 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Alien: Covenant Movie Review: A Gripping Dose of Nostalgia That Scares You
- Meri Pyaari Bindu Review: An Overlong Film That Never Finds Its Groove
- IPL 10: Was Kieron Pollard's Short Run Deliberate?
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- These Photos Of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Giggling At The Airport Have Got Us Curious