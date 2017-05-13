These Photos Of Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Giggling At The Airport Have Got Us Curious

Bollywood's most stylish actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak walked out of the airport and turned it into a runway last night.

The two, who looked at ease in their casual best, giggled over something private, as the shutterbugs clicked them.

Image: Yogen Shah

Considering that the two ditched their usual sassy poses and burst out into an uncontrollable laughter, we're more curious than ever to know what was the joke all about.

Image: Yogen Shah

While Kareena looked peppy in a blue Sandro Paris striped shirt and a pair of black skirt, Amrita looked chic in an off shoulder red outfit.