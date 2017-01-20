Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora Siddiqui is All Grown Up

While the recent special screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees saw the presence of several Bollywood stars, it also had a very special guest. Well, that’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s adorable daughter Shora Siddiqui. Shora was also seen with daddy Nawazuddin during the special screening of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Shora looked adorable as she poised for the lensmen along with her father.

The Rahul Dholakia directed starrer features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as his leading lady. It also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in vital roles.

In one of his recent interviews, Nawazuddin had said, "I enjoyed working with (Shah Rukh Khan) a lot because he works like an actor on set. In addition, that reflected on our performance as we have some crucial scenes in the film. He does not carry his stardom on set. He is very humble."

(Image: Yogen Shah)