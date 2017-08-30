Things You Can do While Stuck in Traffic Jam
If you find yourself stuck in a jam, here are few things you can try to prevent stress, boredom and anger.
For representational purpose. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
Sitting idle in your vehicle stuck in traffic jam can leave you cranky and stressed. Getting stuck on your way to work may end up ruining your mood for the whole day at office, affecting your work.
Next time, if you find yourself stuck, here are few things you can try to prevent stress, boredom and anger.
1. Catch up with your mother: In our fast paced life we usually don't find time to talk to our mothers. Being stuck in jam might be the time to do some catching up. But, make sure you keep your your eye on the road.
[caption id="attachment_1493457" align="alignnone" width="300"] Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)[/caption]
2. Read the book you always wanted to: Remember the book you picked up but didn't get the time to read? May be this is the time to do it.
3. Finish the crossword you started in the morning: If you are a crossword person you can utilise the time stuck in jam to finish it.
[caption id="attachment_1464491" align="alignnone" width="300"] Representative Image (Photo courtesy: Reuters)[/caption]
4. Clean up your car: Have you been avoiding to clean up the mess in the car. So, while you wait for the traffic to clear out, you may want to clean up your vehicle.
5. Meditate: It might seem weird but being stuck in a traffic snarl when you have nothing to do might be a good time to mediate and let all that negativity go, instead of sitting in your vehicle and getting stressed.
