1-min read

This Adorable Photo Of Fawad Khan With Daughter Elayna Will Make Your Day

News18.com

First published: January 17, 2017, 1:34 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf Khan was blessed with their baby girl – Elayna about three months back. Since then his fans have been waiting for that first glimpse of his daughter, right? The Pakistani actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, flew back to Pakistan in July last year to be his wife during her pregnancy. And after 3 months, Sadaf took to social media to share the first picture of their daughter Elayna. The photo which she shared on Instagram featured Fawad carrying Elayna in his arms.

The photo was taken during Fawad and Sadaf's son's birthday party. A video that had the family celebrating Ayaan's birthday was posted by Fawad's fan club on Instagram too.

The actor married his childhood sweetheart in 2005 and they've a 6-year-old son, Ayaan.

