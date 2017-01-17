Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf Khan was blessed with their baby girl – Elayna about three months back. Since then his fans have been waiting for that first glimpse of his daughter, right? The Pakistani actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, flew back to Pakistan in July last year to be his wife during her pregnancy. And after 3 months, Sadaf took to social media to share the first picture of their daughter Elayna. The photo which she shared on Instagram featured Fawad carrying Elayna in his arms.

Elayna 😘 A photo posted by Sadaf Fawad Khan (@sadaf.f.k) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:46am PST

The photo was taken during Fawad and Sadaf's son's birthday party. A video that had the family celebrating Ayaan's birthday was posted by Fawad's fan club on Instagram too.

Fawad's Sons Birthday! Happy Birthday Ayaan😍🎉👑✨😘❤️ A video posted by Fawad Afzal Khan {F.A.K.O} (@fawad.afzal.khan.ofc) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

The actor married his childhood sweetheart in 2005 and they've a 6-year-old son, Ayaan.