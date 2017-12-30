This City Is 2017's Most Reviewed Destination In the World

In 2017, London garnered more online travel reviews than any other city in the world on one of the biggest travel review sites. As the year draws to a close, TripAdvisor teased out a few travel and booking trends from the millions of reviews and opinions shared by its travelers around the world in 2017.This year, London inspired visitors to leave more than a million posts -- the most of any city -- sharing their thoughts, tips and recommendations on what to see, eat, do and where to stay in the British capital. Data also showed that Japanese travelers wrote, on average, more reviews than any other nationality. When it comes to hotels and lodging, the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana received the most reviews of any other property listed on TripAdvisor this year.In the eatery and restaurant category, Lisbon's famous Pasteis de Belem bakery, a popular destination for its Pastel de Nata custard tarts, also inspired more visitors to leave a review than any other eatery in the world, with more than 10,000 posts. And with nearly 300,000 posts, the most reviewed attraction of 2017 was the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.