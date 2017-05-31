News18 APP
1-min read

This World No Tobacco Day, Some Creative Ways to Kick the Butt!

News18.com

Updated: May 31, 2017, 9:10 AM IST
Photo Courtesy: Network18 Creative

Picture the world engulfed in a wafting mist of eternal misery. Triumphant smoke rising from the clogged crevices of human life. Paints a drab picture, doesn’t it? This is not an abstract portrait of a far-fetched dystopic world, but of our very own.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) shares some abysmal estimates: more than 7 million people die from tobacco consumption every year, a figure that is likely to grow by more than a million in 13 years. And, of the 7 million deaths, more than 6 million are results of direct tobacco consumption, while 8,90,000 are deaths caused to non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke.

boy-and-girl_875Photo courtesy: Network18 Creative

When we crack these figures, we realise it is obligatory to encourage debates and discussions on the perils of tobacco. Keeping in mind global health, the WHO observes the World No Tobacco Day every year on May 31 — encouraging a 24-hour period of abstinence from all forms of tobacco. It is met with both resistance and gusto.

factory_875Photo courtesy: Network18 Creative

And while we are at it, we tail art to provide us with some nouveau and ingenious interpretations of how you can actually kick the butt. All you need is imagination, ardour and a packet of cigarettes, to come up with something inspiring that can move the world to a healthier ground.

Horse_875Photo courtesy: Network18 Creative

ship_875Photo courtesy: Network18 Creative

table_875Photo courtesy: Network18 Creative

First Published: May 31, 2017, 9:10 AM IST
