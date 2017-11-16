Three Beauty Influencer Collaborations Launching This Season
(Photo: Official Instagram account of Patrick Starr)
There's no doubt that certain beauty influencers now wield the kind of commercial power that used to be reserved for high fashion stars. And the cosmetics industry is taking note, with big-name brands regularly snapping up the most widely-followed vloggers and Instagrammers to front campaigns, and, increasingly, collaborate on special collections. We take a look at three of the biggest influencer partnerships making waves this season.
Kandee Johnson x OGX
Beauty vlogger Kandee Johnson is in the news after her debut confectionary-themed haircare collaboration with OGX hit the shelves on November 1, comprising scented shampoos and conditioners designed to tackle specific hair issues, focusing on shine, bounce, and hydration. The confectionery-themed collection captures the spirit of the festive season, as illustrated by the product names: ‘Candy Gumdrop', ‘Frosted Sugar Cookie', and ‘Sparkling Cider'. The beauty star is on something of a roll lately, having launched a makeup collection with the cosmetics brand Too Faced earlier this year. The Kandeeland x OGX collaboration is available from Ulta, Walmart and Walgreens.
Patrick Starr x MAC
As one of the biggest beauty influencers in the industry, it was only a matter of time before Patrick Starrr was offered his own big-brand collaboration. It was MAC who eventually pinned him down, announcing a joint collection of holiday color cosmetics earlier this month. The brand has promised "mesmerizing custom-color essentials" from the upcoming collection, and according to Hello Giggles, the collection includes a lipstick, 'lip glass', lip pencil, eyeshadow and setting powder. It will launch this December.
BH Cosmetics x Raye Boyce
Known to her fans as ‘ItsMyRayeRaye', beauty expert Raye Boyce has built up a following of 1.7 million on Youtube and 1.6 million on Instagram. This fall, her social media star power landed her a contract with the affordable makeup brand BH Cosmetics, with the duo teaming up on an eyeshadow, highlighter and contour palette, as well as a nine-piece brush set for face and eyes. The palette features 15 matte and shimmer eyeshadows, three contour hues and three highlighters, with a focus on versatile shades that will flatter everyone. The collection is due to drop on November 17.
