Tiger-Disha, Sushant-Kriti, Anand-Sonam, Rajkummar-Patralekha To Ring In 2018 Together

Christmas may be over, but the party is still on. And celebrities are making sure they ring in the New Year with their loved ones in style.From posing together in front of the stunning beaches of Koh Samui to enjoying the snowy weather 'somewhere in the Alps', celebrities are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that 2018 begins with a bang.And while most of the married couples in B-town have taken time off work to spending time with their family and better halves including Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and others, the 'good friends' of B-town too seem to be enjoying each others company, ringing in the New Year together.Here's a list of celebrities who are celebrating New Years together.Rumoured couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are making sure they welcome the New Year in one of the most beautiful and romantic places 'somewhere in the Alps'. Yes, the two are in Zermatt, Switzerland, enjoying the snowfall, partying hard in the stunningly beautiful winter wonderland.The duo are accompanied by a few friends, who shared some amazing pictures on Instagram and gave us a glimpse of all the fun that they are having. Take a look.Unlike a lot of couples in B-town, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been quite open about their relationship. The two, who worked together in 2014 critically acclaimed film CityLights, are currently in Thailand for a romantic vacation. Giving a glimpse of the beautiful locale and the chemistry that they share, the duo shared some hot and adorable pictures on Instagram. Take a look.Although Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be together for a while now, the two have never acknowledged their relationship in public.But, photos of the duo at Bandaranaike International Airport, Sri Lanka, recently went viral on social media when actor Ranveer Singh bumped into them at the airport. While the two were headed for a romantic getaway, Ranveer was spotted travelling solo at the airport.In one of the photos that surfaced on the Internet, Tiger is seen sitting on Disha's lap (who didn't seem to mind it all), since Ranveer hitched a ride with them in the airport car.The trio were seen clicking photos and having some fun time together at the airport. Take a look.Although Sonam and Anand have not officially announced that they are in a relationship, the duo have never shied away from PDA on social media. Time and again, the two have shared some cutesy, adorable and fun-loving pictures on their respective Instagram handles, giving us a glimpse if the cute relationship that they share.The two were together celebrating Christmas in England and it's possible that for New Years too, the duo will be together, ringing in 2018 in each others company.