Tinsel Lashes Are Here In Time For The Holiday Season

If you're struggling to find a way to stand out from the crowd this holiday season, then perhaps it's time to look to the latest wacky beauty trend to appear online.'Tinsel lashes' is the latest offbeat beauty concept to surface on Instagram, courtesy of makeup aficionado Regina, who goes by the moniker @coolgirlswearmugler. Earlier this month, Talper posted a photo of herself rocking actual ribbons of tinsel as false lashes, resulting in what is possibly the sparkliest festive makeup look ever. The image has since been liked over 1,700 times and quickly went viral.Talper explains in the comments on her photo that she used the small, sparkly strands from a children's hair elastic to create the look, trimming them to size before attaching them to her lids. She might have eschewed traditional tinsel, but the result is no less festive for it. However, whether or not the idea will take off in real life remains to be seen.‘Tinsel lashes' are the latest of several quirky beauty ideas to emerge this holiday season, following on from equally sparkly concepts such as ‘glitter masks' and ‘Christmas tree brows'. The movement stems from the increasing popularity of all things glittery amongst beauty fans this year, which has seen everything from tongues to eyelashes get a dazzling makeover.