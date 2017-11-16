Tips For Men To Look Dapper At Cocktail Parties

Look dapper at your friend's cocktail party with fitted dress shirts in subtle tones of pastel shades and don't forget a classic pair of brogues in premium leather, suggest experts.Akshay Narvekar, Founder at Bombay Shirt Company and Tabby Bhatia, Director at Voganow, an online portal for men and women's genuine leather products, have give few ideas:* Fitted dress shirts in subtle tones of white, powder blue and pastel pink can render a classic edge to cocktail attire. These muted palette shirts is the safest bet when worn with checked or striped dark coloured jackets in shades of blacks, navy blue and maroon.* Dual tone matt shirts in shades of reddish blue, grey brown are also quite in vogue. Matt shirts with french cuffs give a crisp and sharp styling essence for dapper evening soirees.* A classic pair of brogues in premium leather with hand texturing and detailing in tones of rich blacks, wines and navy blues impart a timeless appeal when teamed with tailored suits or semi-formal blazers and trousers.* Patent leather shoes are quite in trend and are usually preferred during wedding season and night parties. Black moccasins or tassel slip-ons in patent leather keep the appearance relatively classic. Shiny finish of patent leather gives a complete touch when worn with pastel shades suits or jackets.* Two tone oxford shoes in burnished brown leather can be considered as a great option when teamed with tailored suits in dusky navy and muted grey shades.