Tips to Consider Before Buying Indian Outfits

Women love to adorn grand Indian dresses that beautify the magazine covers, silver screen and Indian television. The bespoke designs and vivid colors look graceful when we see them on mannequins or on someone we met at a party. But what we don't realize is that not every kind of dress looks good on everyone and your individual style may vary from others.Here are some points to consider when buying Indian outfits to rock them like a boss.Everyone's body type is different. First understand what your body type is and buy a dress accordingly. Body types can be broadly classified into apple, pear, straight/rectangular or hourglass shape.Once you know your body type, you should know which fabric looks flattering on you. If you are on the heavier side, avoid fabrics that are fluffed up or give a shapeless shift. Fabrics that keep standing may make you look wider than you actually are. Choose for options that fall gracefully like georgette (fabric), crepe, satin, etc. If you are on the slimmer side, opt for options that add volume like cotton, linen and silk.Do not copy blindly what your favorite star or best friend or frenemy wore. Try the outfit, click a few pictures of yourself in the trying room and see if you are satisfied with your looks, before you splurge.If you are getting a dress stitched, ensure that it fits you well. A piece of cloth that does not fit or fall well; makes your personality dull, despite great makeup, hairdo or accessories.This is probably the most important part of a woman’s wardrobe. A well fitting set of lingerie can completely change the way a dress looks on your body. When going out to buy a new Indian outfit, wear your best-fitting lingerie to see the best-results.