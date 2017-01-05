Tips to Glam Up Your Ethnic Wear

Gone are the days when ethnic wear was worn only for festive occasions and special events. Today, outfits like saris and salwar-kurtas are setting the charts on fire like never before with some twist and turn in draping and accessorizing.

From workplace attire to party-wear and casual dressing, ethnic wear can be versatile enough to suit almost every occasion, event, and time. What's more, you can look just as modern and glamorous in its graceful folds and designs.

Bangalore-based designer Latha Puttanna recommends how one can look trendy in ethnic wear.

Sari: There are as many variations in sari drapes as there are in designing the attire itself. From the casual open-pallu look to the carefully-draped pleats , the options are many. Another way to give the sari a trendy touch is to complement it with a whole host of fun accessories, which could include clutches or jewelry.

Sari blouse: Wearing a sleeveless, halter-neck or off-shoulder blouse gives an ethnic ensemble the perfect balance between tradition and modernity.

Ghagra choli: when it comes to attires like the ghagra-choli, the cuts can make a world of difference. Opting for trendy styles and choosing fashionable blouse styles can create a stunning fusion between ethnic style and reigning fashion statements.

Shoes: The designer prefers classic-style shoes when it comes to shoes. These designs can never go out of style which is why, pairing your ethnic wear with these classic accessories will set the fashion charts on fire!

Dupatta: In the eras gone by, the dupatta was traditionally used as a veil for women. Today, with ever-evolving cuts, designs, and styles, there is usually no need to wear one. Eliminating this garment from you ensemble while combining it with tips mentioned above, can help you turn your ethnic wear into today's fashion statement.