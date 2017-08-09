Tips To Keep Your Cutlery Good As New

The beauty of your cutlery comes from the fine material it is moulded from and these sensitive metals often react with free radicals of oxygen. Avoid abrasive cloth for drying the cutlery and use white vinegar to maintain lustre, suggest experts.Bhavna Goenka, CEO at Memoire and Filippo Ricci, Creative Director of Stefano Ricci, have suggested ways:* Keep an eye on your washing habits, as abrasive practices can reduce the lifespan of your stainless steel cutlery. Unnecessarily drawn-out storage in a damp dishwasher is the main agent for rust, so remove and hand-dry.* Abrasive cloth can leave marks and dents on the delicate frame hence only the softest cloth should be used. Ensure that you dry your cutlery with a tea towel rather than leave it to air-dry.* To maintain and maximise on the lustre, use a sponge with white vinegar. If you don't have white vinegar at hand, try cleaning your cutlery using bicarbonate of soda. Fill a tray with warm water and add a teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda. Place the cutlery in and leave to soak for 10-15 minutes.* Hand-washing is the best way to keep your cutlery clean/ It should be stored in a cutlery box or roll to reduce oxidisation, which causes silver to tarnish. If tarnish appears, you can remove it with quality silver cleaner.* If washed in dishwasher, please follow these instructions: It is recommended, when possible, to wash the products in dishwashers for domestic use rather than industrial use. Use gentle and air dry cycles. Wash the products at maximum 40°C to 50°C. Always use natural detergents. Always pay special attention to the instructions of the dishwasher and detergent manufactures.* Stainless-steel cutlery stored in its original canister, can prevent pieces rubbing together. Storage in a well aired kitchen drawer is will increase the lifespan.* Grease streaks are the kryptonite for cutlery. They trap oxygen bubbles in then, which are reactive to the cutlery composition. Streaks can be removed effectively using olive oil.Dampen a soft cloth with oil; carefully and gently rub the cutlery to remove the streaks, post which they can be rinsed and dry immediately with a lint-free cloth.