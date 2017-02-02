Tokyo's Attempt at Promotion of Tourism in India

Representatives of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government recently organised 'Tokyo Wonderland', a media seminar to promote Tokyo tourism in India. According to a survey that was conducted last year it showed that the number of tourists dropping in at Tokyo has seen a significant increase over the last decade. This is the main reason for the Tokyo government to think of the need to promote tourism in India.

Looking ahead to the 2020 Olympics/Paralympics and beyond, Tokyo, the Gateway to Japan, is playing an increasingly important role in inbound tourism as Japan’s capital, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is actively implementing measures to attract tourists.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is also working on initiatives to establish a “Tokyo brand” that creates a strong impression of Tokyo as a tourist destination under the brand concept “a place that promises all kinds of fun by constantly generating new styles while bringing tradition and innovation together.”