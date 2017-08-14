Tom Ford Wants More Consistency In Fashion

Designer Tom Ford thinks fashion labels should keep their creative directors because they need consistency.The 55-year-old is dismayed that contemporaries Riccardo Tisci and Nicolas Ghesquière are no longer at Givenchy and Balenciaga after invigorating the brands over more than a decade and he thinks fashion labels should keep their creative directors because they need consistency, reports femalefirst.co.uk."This whole musical-chairs thing that's going on now at brands I find so dangerous. I think Riccardo Tisci is brilliant, and he was doing a terrific job at Givenchy. I have no idea why he's gone. Nicolas Ghesquière was doing a great job at Balenciaga," Ford told New York magazine."When the customer identifies with a brand and then you flip the designer and a new one comes in, how does that brand have consistency over time? How does it mean something? And with the number of collections that we're expected to do now - before I show this one, I'm already working on that one - how is that supposed to work? It's crazy. Maybe people will start longing for something that is not as disposable, but I really don't know. I don't think anyone knows," Ford added.Ford says he is moving away from overtly sexual advertising for his products to more "sensual imagery" and he is calling for "equal-opportunity objectification" of men and women.