Tommy Hilfiger Gets Playful For New 'Edition' Menswear Collection

Tommy Hilfiger revealed an invigorated menswear collection from his 'Hilfiger Edition' fashion line in Italy on Wednesday night.

The US designer was in Florence to showcase his brand's Fall / Winter 2017 collection at Pitti Immagine Uomo, with the help of a new generation of up-and-coming male models and social media stars. The cast included Lucky Blue Smith, Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber and Jude Law's son Rafferty Law.

The collection referenced the Tommy Hilfiger house's fashion heritage, offering classic menswear pieces such as bomber jackets, parkas and smart coats with modern details for a younger audience. Hilfiger put together a curated selection of looks designed to provide the 'building blocks' of an essential wardrobe. Oversized jumpers, suede sneakers and generally baggy silhouettes were mixed with luxe fabrics for an aesthetic that was part varsity, part streetwear, and retained the brand's signature all-American vibe.

The decision to showcase the collection in Italy as opposed to Hilfiger's native USA shows how important high-end menswear is becoming in its own right -- a sentiment the designer himself confirmed. "Men's fashion is really having a moment right now, and it's great to be here at Pitti -- one of the greatest platforms in the world for menswear designers -- to celebrate the growth and achievements of the men's fashion world," he said.

Hilfiger also used the opportunity to show highlights from the Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear Fall 2017 collections, in a presentation that blended artistic installations, mannequins and digital displays.

This is by no means the first time the fashion mogul has teamed up with social media stars in an attempt to reach a fresh generation of customers -- last year saw him join forces with supermodel Gigi Hadid on a 'TommyxGigi' collaborative line, whose second instalment is set to launch in February.