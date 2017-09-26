Too New A Designer To Venture Into Fashion Weeks: Tanira Sethi

She is the daughter of the president of the country's apex fashion body Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) but that never made her step into fashion weeks from the start. Young designer Tanira Sethi says that she is too new a name in the industry to showcase at such platforms."Right now I am too new a designer to venture into the fashion industry," Tanira, daughter of Sunil Sethi, told IANS."Even though I have done courses in London and other fashion week courses which allowed me to know enough of fashion, I would like to establish myself and be worthy to be part of the fashion shows so to say," added the 24-year-old, who came up with her second line last week.Tanira has always been fascinated with textiles and heritage and for her second line titled "Birds of a Feather- Origami, and Banarasi", she has played with traditional Indian motifs of tota and mayna that had silhouettes comprising of saris."I want to work with unstitched fabrics right now and that's why I love saris," she said adding that she enjoys working with artisans and weavers."I am passionate about my work and that's why I love working with artisans and weavers. Yes one has to work back and forth but that's when we also learn," she said,Does having a father who is a name in the fashion industry help?"It did help as there is someone to give guidance otherwise I did all my work myself from studies to research, everything," she said.