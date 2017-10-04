Top 3 Hair Trends from the Spring 2018 Fashion Weeks

Center partings, decorative clips and uneven bangs... the biggest Spring 2018 hair trends have a nostalgic element to them. We take a look at how they played out on the catwalks of New York, London, Milan and Paris.There was a unanimous high fashion vote for the center part this season, with countless designers opting for a classic style that saw hair divided in a severe line straight down the middle. From Julien Macdonald to Bottega Veneta, Mary Katrantzou, Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera, the look was everywhere -- often teamed with a super sleek blowout or loose, shoulder length strands.Many of the aforementioned center part styles were accentuated by the high school staple the barrette. Models at Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha and JW Anderson all wore their hair clipped back at the temples with various grips and clips. The Spring 2018 barrette is decorative and oversized, for an exaggerated high school look.There were plenty of bangs about this season, but not the heavy, full length kind. Instead there were spiky, uneven and quirky fringes that were pulled to one side at Tom Ford or worn super short and punky at Prada and Masha Ma.