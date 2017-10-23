Top Catwalk Looks From Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo

Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo is almost at an end, and the nation's best-known designers have taken to the catwalks of the Japanese capital to showcase their vision for Spring/Summer 2018. Here are five of the strongest looks so far.Athleisure was given a high-fashion twist at Hong Kong label Meiking NG, where a neon yellow mesh vest was given a playful drawstring waist and tutu-style peplum and teamed with slouchy grey joggers for a low-key look.At Hanae Mori the focus was on vibrant color and swirling pattern, with layers piled up for an eye-catching look. Floaty culottes and kimono-style dresses made for graceful silhouettes that contrasted with the bold color palette.Things took on an abstract tone at Elza Winkler, where this structured ruffled dress struck a perfect balance between the severe and the whimsical.Hong Kong label Heaven Please+ focused on clashing prints and colors, pairing artistic, illustration-style embellishments with vibrant and unexpected ruffle details for a fun yet accessible aesthetic.Barely-there nude hues and sheer fabrics contrasted beautifully with tailored formalwear or slouchy, statement outerwear at DressedUndressed, resulting in a sophisticated aesthetic that combined a delicate, feminine approach with an urban utilitarianism.