Top Shoe Trends For Men This Season

It's time for men to update their fashion quotient by experimenting with shoes. Give a break to your regular office shoes, and try out monk strap shoes and tassel loafers, say experts.Ritika Taneja, Director and Business Head - Fashion, ShopClues, and Natasha Tate, an in-house stylist from Limeroad.com, list down some trends for men.* The monk strap shoes are very similar to loafer shoe with an easy slip-on design and trendy straps to add to the sturdiness of the shoe.The shoes are available in a variety of materials like leather, suede and other synthetic materials and come with both single and double strap options. The monk shoes are perfect for a casual and formal look and are generally worn with trousers and chinos.* Tassel loafers are another set of stylish shoes that have been gaining worldwide popularity. Leather and suede are the most common materials that various brands rely on for this particular shoe type.Beige, brown and khaki are generally preferred colors and these shoes look perfect with cotton pants and teamed chinos.* White sneakers is a fashion trend that has been truly ruling from past two years in the footwear industry. The trend is heavily endorsed by celebrities across the globe. Different brands have experimented with various style lines and materials for this trend to create a supreme product identity for themselves.* You can also experiment with tawny dessert boots too. Work them up with your pastel casual shirts and faded denim and get in some autumn groove. They can also make their way to your workwear collection. Think mesh, neoprene and buttery leather to update that shoe closet this season.