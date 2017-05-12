Transformable Jewellery Pieces Lets You Spend Smart

Save money and use that single piece of jewellery in many ways. Opt for transformable pieces of jewellery like necklaces which can be detached and converted into pendants, say experts.

Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director at Diacolor, designer Neety Singh of Neety Singh Jewelry, have shared ideas on how you can use permutation combinations and save money:

* Necklaces with detachable pendants can be used as brooches, tiaras. These can also double up as bracelets and earrings that can be turned into headgears which are a few common demands that customers come with now.

* Rings and brooches can be easily used as pendants.

* Chandelier earrings are often detachable at the top and can be worn as a stud. The longer attachment can then be used as an ear pendant and can also be used as a pendant.

* Stackable bangles, earrings, necklaces can be worn as bracelets.

* Double earrings (reversible to different precious stones on either side). The feeling of possessing three pairs in one is definitely a big attraction.

* Often some earrings have the possibility of looking better as a necklace. Instead of making a new one, some interesting detachable stringing can be done.

* A statement necklace can also be converted into a cocktail earring. Changeable centre stones in rings and earrings have always been a given.