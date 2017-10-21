Transgender Model Becomes Playboy's 'Playmate Of The Month'

The November issue of Playboy magazine, the first to be published since the death of founder Hugh Hefner, features a transgender model as its Playmate of the Month. It's happening for the first time in the magazine's 64-year history.French fashion model Ines Rau features in the magazine's November centerfold and appears completely naked apart from a pair of red velvet heels, reports The Sun.Ines has appeared in Playboy before, but now she has become the first official transgender playmate.The 26-year-old also has an eight-page spread in the publication and in one shot, she has posed wearing a pair of iconic bunny ears.Having worked with Balmain, featured on the pages of Vogue Italia and walked in fashion shows around the world, Ines said she hopes that her appearance in Playboy will encourage other transgender women that they can do anything.